Maine lags behind rest of the country in filling out Census

Maine is behind the rest of the country when it comes to completing the 2020 Census.

The Census Bureau tells WMTW News 8 that about half of Maine's population has completed the Census so far, which is 10% lower than the national average.

The campaign to hand-deliver questionnaires was halted just two days into the program back in March. Officials believe that is a big reason why Maine is lagging behind.

Census workers will begin a door-to-door campaign called "Operation Non-Response" in August.

The Census creates valuable data that is used to determine many government programs, especially when it comes to funding.

"I can't think of an easier way to support your health care system than by filling out your 2020 census," said Jeff Behler, Regional Director of the U.S. Census Bureau. "Let's make sure our health care systems have the funds they deserve for the next ten years. Let's make sure our leaders who will be making critical decisions, whether it's the number of vaccines or hospital beds we need, let's make sure they have the most complete and accurate data to make those decisions," Behler said.

The Census Bureau is in the process of hiring 500,000 people and pays $20 an hour.