Maine islanders voice concerns over potential increase to ferry rates

Last year, Islesboro residents saw the cost of ferry tickets increase by 118%. Since then, many residents have felt the financial burden.

A public hearing in Belfast Wednesday brought together islanders, lawmakers, and Maine DOT officials to discuss what can be done to satisfy the needs of islanders and the state.

As Alyssa Thurlow reports, if there isn't a resolution, the Maine State Ferry Service could increase rates again.

"Each day this rate remains unresolved, island residents, businesses, students, employees, and employers, our entire region bares the burden of a decision that was made more than a year ago," Senator Erin Herbig of Belfast testified Wednesday.

"We need a new direction if we are to support these rural island communities," said Representative Victoria Doudera of Camden. "They embody Maine's rich history and culture and are economically important drivers for our state. They symbolize the best of Maine's resilience and community values. Indeed, it's time for a new direction with regards to our islands and the Maine State Ferry System."

Lawmakers and concerned islanders provided testimony at a public hearing in Belfast Wednesday on new ferry rates for the Maine State Ferry Service.

This hearing comes nearly a year after the ferry service instituted a flat rate that saw Isleboro's fares more than double.

"It's clear to everyone from all islands that the old rate structure is not working at all, and so it is important that we get together now and come up with a solution that is going to work for everybody," said Gabe Pendleton from Islesboro.

Recently appointed DOT Commissioner Bruce Van Note was in attendance hearing from concerned citizens. Last week he met with Islesboro residents and acknowledged the current rate was improperly instituted and not working due to a decrease in ridership.

A new proposal would increase rates again because of a revenue shortfall.

However, Van Note says this proposal was made to meet a rule making deadline, and he's hopeful another solution can be reached by September.

"The proposed rule that is sitting there today just across the board raised everything 17%. That is not the fair structure that I believe will be in effect. No one spoke in favor of it today. There was some obvious issues with it, but given all the ideas that we have generated in listening, we expect to come up with something that people consider fair and acceptable," said Van Note.

Many islanders proposed other solutions like commuter rates, seasonal discounts, and a flat rate per island.

Van Note says while it's too early to pick any one solution, he says he's happy islanders are willing to come to the table with him to problem solve. Islesboro residents agree.

"What we need to do is get the information together first and use that to craft a rate structure that everybody can agree with, and that's where we are going to get to a point where it's fair for everybody, and I think that any one of those approaches could end up with a reasonable result," said Pendleton.