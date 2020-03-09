A unique film festival is being held to help celebrate our state's 200th birthday.

"Maine in the Movies" features 35 movies about Maine.

Some, like "Empire Falls," were filmed in our state.

Others, like "Andre the Seal," feature real life Maine stories.

Then there are the movies that make their own Maine including "Casper" and "The Man Without a Face."

The "Maine in the Movies" festival started March 5th and runs through the 15th.

Theaters from Houlton to Freeport are featuring the flicks.

"We're actually showing the first film that was made in Maine called "Jean the Match-maker," says Mike Perreault, Executive Director of the Maine Film Center. "It was made in 1910 and is being brought back to the state for the first time in 110 years with a brand new score that we commissioned for this event."

"It Happened to Jane" and "The Lighthouse" are showing Monday night at The Alamo in Bucksport.

For a list of participating theaters and what they are showing, log onto https://mainefilmcenter.org/mainemovies200