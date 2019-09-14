Maine hunters get more cracks at wild turkeys this fall

Maine wild turkey hunters will be able to take more of the big birds this year than in previous years in some parts of the state.

The state's fall turkey hunt starts Saturday with Youth Fall Wild Turkey Day. The rest of the season gets going on Monday, and it lasts until Nov. 7.

Maine is using its wildlife management districts to divide up the number of turkeys hunters can bag and possess this year. In some districts, including some in southern Maine, hunters will be able to take up to five turkeys of either sex.

Other districts will allow hunters to take one, two or three turkeys. Turkey hunting will not be allowed to take turkeys in some parts of far northern Maine.

