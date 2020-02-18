Maine housing organization to share nearly $1.7 million

Maine is getting nearly $1.7 million from NeighborWorks America to support efforts to develop and preserve affordable housing, revitalize and sustain neighborhoods, and create jobs. Sen. Susan Collins said the funding supports local housing organizations as they create “ local solutions to community development and affordable housing challenges across Maine.” The largest of the grants include $434,500 for Avesta Housing Development Corp. and $527,500 for Coastal Enterprises Inc. NeighborWorks America supports nearly 250 local and regional nonprofit partner organizations.