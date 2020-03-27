AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine has enacted a law that supporters say will expand access to broadband in underserved parts of the state. The proposal from Democratic Sen. Shenna Bellows is intended to make it easier for communities to get planning grants for broadband. Maine Democrats say the changes will also make it easier to identify parts of Maine where the state needs to invest in better access to high-speed internet. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed the proposal into law on March 18.
Maine hopes new law will improve rural broadband access
By The Associated Press |
Posted: Fri 7:15 AM, Mar 27, 2020