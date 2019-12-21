Maine home sales slow down, but price creeps up

Maine's sales of single-family homes slowed in November, while the values of the homes that were sold crept up.

The Maine Association of Realtors says 123 fewer homes were sold in November 2019 compared to the same month during 2018.

That was a decline of more than 7.5%. The state's median sales price reached $225,000, which was nearly 3% more than November 2018.

Realtors association president Peter Harrington said the number of homes sold in 2019 is about the same as the previous year despite the slower November and despite the fact there's limited inventory in the state.