Maine highway signs urge travelers to stay home amid coronavirus outbreak

Signs along Maine's highways are urging travelers to stay home due to the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

As of Saturday, more than 200 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Maine.

The Maine Turnpike Authority said a sign that says "Please Stay Home- Help Fight COVID-19" has been placed along the highway just across the New Hampshire border.

Signs with the same messaging are also displayed along I-295.

Another sign will be placed next to the "Welcome to Maine" sign that will say, "But please stay home," the MTA said.

Larger highway signs are also telling drivers that most beaches and coastal state parks are closed.

The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner announced Friday that 10 coastal state parks were being closed due to overcrowding concerns.

The affected parks are Reid State Park, Popham Beach State Park, Fort Popham, Fort Baldwin, Kettle Cove State Park, Two Lights State Park, Crescent Beach State Park, Scarborough Beach State Park, Ferry Beach State Park, and Mackworth Island.

There were reports of 3,000 people packing the beach at Kettle Cove State Park last weekend.