Maine higher ed leaders prep reopening

Higher education leaders in Maine released a framework for reopening the state's colleges and universities on Thursday that prioritizes on-campus learning in the fall.

The guidelines are the product of a working group that includes University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy.

The guidelines state that Maine will give “the strongest consideration to make in-person, on-campus experiences available in Maine institutions as widely as possible for the fall 2020 term” and beyond. It also states that higher education leaders in Maine will let science and data inform the reopening.

The reopening framework states that colleges and universities in Maine will stay in consultation as institutions begin to open. It's intended to serve as a guide for decision making by the institutions.