Maine health officials urge caution amid increase in EEE cases across Northeast

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to take precautions amid an increase in cases of mosquito-borne diseases this summer across the Northeast.

Public health officials in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have seen significant increases in Eastern Equine Encephalitisactivity this year.

Massachusetts is reporting four human cases and one human death, as well as four animal deaths from EEE.

A horse in New Hampshire recently test positive for the virus.

Maine CDC officials said while there has been no reported EEE activity in the state since 2015, people should minimize risk of mosquito exposure to themselves and their animals.

"We want everyone to enjoy the outdoors while taking extra precautions to protect their health," Maine CDC Director Nirav D. Shah said.

Health officials said people should use an EPA-approved insect repellent, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, treat clothing and gear with Permethrin, and take steps to control mosquitoes by emptying artificial sources of standing water, fixing holes in screens and working with a pesticide control applicator.

EEE can cause serious illness affecting the brain. Symptoms range from mild flu-like illness to high fever, headache, stiff neck and decreased consciousness.

Approximately one in every three individuals who are infected with EEE die and many of those who recover experience lasting health problems, officials said.