Maine health officials investigate 6 cases of Legionnaires' disease in Bangor area

Maine health officials say a half dozen people in the greater Bangor area have contracted Legionnaires' disease, a higher rate than normal.

The CDC is working to identify whether it is coincidental or if there is a common exposure.

According to officials, all six were hospitalized, and one person died, though Maine CDC has not determined the bacteria caused that person's death.

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia that may result when individuals breathe in droplets of water that contain the Legionella bacteria.

It is not spread from person to person, and most healthy people exposed to this bacteria do not get sick.

Officials say people in the area do not need to take any specific actions, but area health care providers have been made aware so they can consider testing for the illness.

For more information on Legionella visit:

Maine CDC’s webpage: https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/epi/airborne/legionellosis.shtml

Federal CDC’s webpage: https://www.cdc.gov/legionella/about/index.html

