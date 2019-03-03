Maine health group sets record with nearly $1.2M in grants

The Maine Health Access Foundation says it is awarding $1.17 million in grants, which is the most in the organization's history.

The foundation is using the grants to support health advocacy in the state. The grants will be given out over the next two years to 21 recipients. The recipients are a mix of advocacy groups and foundations that operate on statewide and local levels.

Maine Health Access Foundation says the grantees include AARP Maine, Maine Children's Alliance, Maine Equal Justice Partners and Planned Parenthood of Northern New England. Foundation president Barbara Leonard says the grants will help the groups foster "collaboration and change."

The foundation works to improve access to health care for Maine residents, with a focus on the underserved.