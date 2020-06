23 new cases of COVID 19 were reported in Maine today, bringing the total active cases to 449.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the number of Mainers who have died with the illness at 102.

There are now 2,994 cases in the state.

339 of those are probable and 2,655 are confirmed.

2,443 people have recovered, while 339 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.