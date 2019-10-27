Maine governor creates new group to try to stop elder abuse

Maine's governor says a new group she is convening will help combat elder abuse in a state that has one of the highest median ages in the country.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed an executive order on Wednesday creating the Elder Justice Coordinating Partnership. The group will bring together state officials and members of advocacy organizations to tackle detection and prevention of elder abuse.

Mills says the partnership is expected to provide recommendations by December 2021 in the form of an "Elder Justice Roadmap" for the state.

Mills says Maine's status as an aging state means it's "crucial that we harness the collective power of state government and private organizations to develop a roadmap to protect them from abuse, neglect, and all forms of exploitation."