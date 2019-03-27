Maine governor OKs bill designed to protect producers of hemp

Maine's governor has signed a bill designed to make clear that production and sale of hemp-derived food products are allowable in the state.

Democratic Rep. Craig Hickman, of Winthrop, introduced the bill earlier this year after guidance from state regulators to retailers to stop sales of food products containing the hemp derivative cannabidiol, or CBD.

Hickman's bill is intended to align the definition of hemp in state law with the definition included in the most recent federal Farm Bill. The Farm Bill makes clear hemp is not marijuana.

The Maine House of Representatives and Senate overwhelmingly approved Hickman's bill. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed it as emergency legislation on Wednesday. She says it will preserve "the continued growth of the legal hemp industry" in Maine.