Maine giving vehicle owners more time to register

The Secretary of State, Mathew Dunlap, says initially those looking to register an automobile were told offices were closed and they'd have to wait until they reopened to pay the excise tax and get a plate.

Now drivers have access to a letter that can be printed off of the state's website, for vehicles purchased in a private sale.

"We understand that we're in an extraordinary time. So, as it is, if you have a registered vehicle right now - if you live in Winterville Plantation and you've got a pickup truck that you use to get back and forth to town, and the registration's expiring, in April, it's automatically extended for 30 days after the expiration of the declared civil emergency," said Dunlap.

This only applies for recently purchased vehicles or recently expired plates and credentials.

Eye tests are being waived for now as well. Anyone needing to renew their license can do so online.