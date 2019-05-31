Maine given strong credit ratings by S&P and Moody's

Maine has been given strong credit ratings on its general obligation debt.

S&P gave Maine an 'AA' rating and Moody's gave Maine an ‘Aa2’ rating, both saying the outlook is stable.

They liked Maine's strong revenues and healthy rainy day fund.

These ratings bode well for the state as the treasurer's office plans a big bond sale next month.

"Agencies take a look at our state finances, our economy, and they assign a grade to our credit profile before we go to investors to sell bonds to build things like roads and bridges and for our university system," said State Treasurer Henry Beck. "Again, we're just pleased about the stable positive outlook because of our strong economy and strong finances."

On the downside, S&P and Moody's were both concerned about Maine's "weak demographic trends."