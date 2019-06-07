Maine gets official state ballad

Maine has a state flag, state motto, and state song, but now we have a state ballad.

Governor Mills made it official Friday signing into law that "Ballad of the 20th Maine" is the new state ballad.

It was written by Griffin Sherry and performed by the band he's in "The Ghost of Paul Revere."

After the bill was signed, the band gave the State House its first play as the new state ballad.

"I hope it really inspires people to learn about the history, not only about this great state, but of all their states, and kind of be invested in what came before them -- that's the spirit behind the song for sure," said Sherry.

This is the first state ballad in Maine's history.