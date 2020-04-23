Maine gets nearly $2.5M to support the rural health system during COVID-19

Nearly $2.5 million is on its way to Maine to support the rural health system amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"The Maine Department of Health And Human Services received $1,602,023 through the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program. Rural hospitals are given broad flexibility to use the funding for testing and laboratory services as well as the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE)."

The federal money will allow more people in rural areas to access telehealth services.

"Medical Care Development, Inc. received $828,571 through the Telehealth Resource Centers program. The funding will allow Medical Care Development to provide expertise and technical assistance to medical professionals using telehealth technology throughout the state."

Funds will also be used to help limit the number of poisonings related to more people using cleaners and disinfectants.

" MaineHealth received $54,456 through the CARES funding for Poison Centers program. Over the past few months, Poison Control Centers have seen a significant uptick in calls related to cleaner and disinfectant exposure. This funding can be used to increase outreach and education to reduce the risk of COVID-19 related poisonings and to enhance readiness and training to respond to and manage the increased calls related to COVID-19 related poisonings. Poison Control Centers are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, through the Poison Help line (1-800-222-1222). "