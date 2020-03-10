Maine game wardens get cuddly with bear cubs on annual survey

Maine game wardens got to cuddle with some bear cubs Monday while taking part in the annual Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife cub survey.

Each year, state biologists visit more than 70 bear dens.

They weigh, number and tag the cubs and mothers. The mother bears are sedated for the process.

When they are done, they rub cedar oil on the cubs and mothers to erase the scent of humans.

The annual survey allows biologists to keep track of the state's bear population.

Warden Jonathan Parker shared photos of the adorable encounter on his Facebook page. The cubs in the photos were born in January.

There are more than 35,000 bears in Maine.