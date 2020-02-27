Maine game wardens identify man killed in snowmobile accident on Wednesday

Maine game wardens have identified a man killed in a snowmobile crash in northern Maine Wednesday afternoon.

David Over, 25, of Sligo, Pennsylvania, was riding his snowmobile on a trail in Mapleton when he crashed his sled.

Warden said Over passed two snowmobiles in front of him and another snowmobiler riding behind him followed.

The two men were riding side by side at a high rate of speed when the two sleds made contact. Over then lost control of his snowmobile and hit a tree. He was taken to a Presque Isle hospital where he died of his injuries.

This is the eighth snowmobiling death of the season.

The crash remains under investigation.