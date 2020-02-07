Maine food processing plant to lay off 93 employees in March

A Maine food processing plant is planning to lay off nearly 100 employees by the end of March.

The Portland Press Herald reports Growers Express announced it will be cutting jobs in an effort to become more efficient in the constantly evolving food processing market.

The Biddeford plant processes and packages fresh and frozen vegetables that are sold in bags under the Green Giant brand. The processing plant did not disclose how many total people it employs or whether the layoffs would result in the plant's closure. The layoffs would take effect by March 24.