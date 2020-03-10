Maine flu deaths rise to 27, health officials say

The number of Mainers killed by the flu this season increased to 27, health officials said Tuesday.

MGN

Flu is considered widespread across the state.

The latest report from the Maine Center for Disease Control said two new deaths and 34 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week.

The Maine CDC said 821 people tested positive for flu this week, bringing the total to just over 8,800 for the season.

Officials said 451 people have been hospitalized for the flu in Maine this season.

Maine recorded the first flu-related death in a child last month.

That child was younger than 5 and lived in southern Maine.