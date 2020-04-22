Maine farmers express concerns but are reassured that more help is on the way

Farmers are taking a hard hit from the coronavirus, but more help is on the way.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree and the University of Maine Cooperative extension held a Zoom meeting Wednesday with local farmers.

They heard from blueberry farmers, vegetable farmers, livestock farmers, hemp farmers, and more.

Many expressed concerns over financial aid from the federal government ahead of the planting season.

Pingree says the next funding package will address some of the issues farmers have had in applying for loans.

She says, "There will be some changes, and there is certainly more money. We ran out of money very quickly. This will allow more funding in that program. There's 60-million dollars set aside that's very specific to people who go to small banks and credit unions."

Pingree did say there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future for these farmers and their crops.

She also apologized to farmers, saying there are big holes in their safety net system, and the government was completely unprepared for this.

She says any farmers in need of assistance can reach out to her office for direct help.

Visit the link below for ways you can contact the Congresswoman.

https://pingree.house.gov/contact/