Maine's first pick-your-own hemp field has opened in the town of Whitefield.

Sheepscot General Store and Farm is allowing visitors to pay to pick their own hemp from its fields.

Hemp can be turned into CBD oils and lotions.

The 2018 Farm Bill made it legal to grow hemp with a license.

More than 150 Maine farmers are licensed to grow hemp, but Sheepscot General Store and Farm is the first in the state to allow people to pick the hemp themselves.