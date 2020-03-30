Maine extends deadline for boating registrations

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife says the state of Maine will allow boaters to operate without a 2020 registration until April 30 this year.

Maine boat registrations typically expire at the end of the calendar year.

Wildlife commissioner Judy Camuso says many municipal offices are closed or have limited services, and state offices are closed to walk-in business.

The state reminded boaters that registrations can be renewed online, but some towns in Maine haven't signed up with the state's internet vendor.