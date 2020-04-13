Maine experiences largest single day increase in confirmed cases of coronavirus

Today marks the largest single day jump of cases of coronavirus in the state of Maine to date.

The Maine CDC just releasing the latest number moments ago that show there are now 698 cases confirmed in the state.

That's an increase of 65 since yesterday.

The total number of deaths in Maine remains 19.

The latest numbers show that 273 people have recovered from the virus.

124 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

Piscataquis County remains the only county in the state without a confirmed case.

There are 299 cases in Cumberland County - that is the largest number in the state.

151 in York County.

There are now 78 confirmed cases in Kennebec County, that number jumped from 32 cases on Sunday.

Multiple cases were confirmed Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation...41 residents and 14 staff members have tested positive there.

34 cases here in Penobscot County.

Dr. Nirav Shah and Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew are scheduled for a briefing at 2 this afternoon - we will bring that you to live on TV5 and online at wabi.tv.