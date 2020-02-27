Maine exceeds U.S. average for newborns exposed to opioids

A shocking report shows that newborns in Maine are five times more likely to experience health problems related to opioid exposure in the womb, as compared to other newborns nationally.

The report was provided to the State Legislature by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Maine's rate of the health problems is a little more than 33 per 1,000 live births. Compare that to the national rate of seven newborns per 1,000.

The finding is one of many in the annual report from the Maine Maternal, Fetal and Infant Mortality Review Panel.

