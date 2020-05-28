Maine emergency operations center goes virtual after 7 employees show COVID-19 symptoms

The Maine Emergency Management Agency said the State Emergency Operations Center has moved to virtual operations after seven employees showed coronavirus symptoms.

The seven employees include three from MEMA, two from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and two National Guard members called out sick Thursday after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms overnight.

The employees are being tested for COVID-19 and are being advised and monitored by the Maine CDC.

The test results are expected within 24 hours.

Their pending test results are expected within 24 hours.

MEMA and Maine CDC operations have not been disrupted, officials said.

Maine CDC officials said they are working to identify people who had close contact with the symptomatic employees.

MEMA Director Peter Rogers and Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav D. Shah, who regularly work out of MEMA’s office in Augusta, have not been in close contact with the employees.

Additionally, Governor Janet Mills, who participated in Wednesday’s media briefing, which occurs at MEMA, has also not been in close contact with any of the individuals, officials said.

Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Maine Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson, who have participated in recent press briefings, also have not been in close contact with any of the affected individuals, officials said.

The MEMA offices are located in a larger building at 45 Commerce Drive with the Maine Department of Public Safety and the Maine Department of Labor.

However, given the office separations and limited interaction, Maine CDC officials said they don’t believe there has been close contacts with employees of these other departments.