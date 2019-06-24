Maine emergency director steps down

A Maine emergency management director is stepping down.

The governor's office announced Monday that Maine Emergency Management Agency Director Suzanne Krauss is heading to the private sector for engineering company KBR, where she will work on multiple unmanned aircraft system platforms.

Governor Janet Mills on Monday thanked Krauss for her service. Krauss' last day on the job was Friday.

Mills has appointed MEMA Deputy Director Peter Rogers to serve as acting director.

Krauss has 24 years of military service. She's a 1995 graduate of Boston University's international relations program and a 2017 graduate of the U.S. Naval War College master's degree program in national security and strategy studies.