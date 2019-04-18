Maine drug overdose deaths drop in 2018, epidemic persists, report says

The number of drug overdose deaths in Maine decreased in 2018, but the state's drug epidemic remains a problem, according to the Maine Attorney General's Office.

New figures released Thursday show there were 354 drug deaths in 2018 compared to 417 in 2017.

Officials said 80 percent of those deaths were caused by opioids, often in combination with other drugs and alcohol.

At least 89 percent of those deaths were attributed to accidental overdoses.

Fentanyl and related drugs caused 77 percent of all opioid-involved deaths, the report said.

Deaths from cocaine were down just 1 percent from 2017.

Authorities say the drop in drug overdose deaths does not mean a reduction in the number of people with opioid use disorder.

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement in response to the release of the 2018 drug overdose death report issued by the Maine Attorney General’s Office:

“It is welcome news that the number of people losing their lives to drug overdoses has decreased, but the opioid epidemic still presents a serious public health threat to our state,” said Governor Mills. “My administration will continue to do all we can to combat this crisis, save lives, and repair families and communities. We will not rest in our determination to end this epidemic.”

“While this report shows improvement, the number of people we lost to this crisis last year is still alarming,” said Gordon Smith, Governor Mills’ Director of Opioid Response. “We will continue to harness the collective power of state government and community partners to strengthen prevention and recovery efforts and ensure that we leave no stone unturned as we combat this scourge.”