Maine drug agents say they broke up a meth lab in Hartland Wednesday.

One man has been arrested.

The MDEA says they went to the Commercial Street home of 43-year-old Corey Swain and found evidence of making and selling drugs.

Swain is charged with operating a methamphetamine lab and trafficking in meth.

Both are aggravated charges because Swain's home is within 1,000 feet of a school.

Authorities say additional suspects are expected to be charged.