Maine driver charged in hit-and-run that injured boy riding his bicycle

Sanford police said they have charged a Maine man in connection with a hit-and-run last month that seriously injured a boy riding his bicycle.

Police said the boy, 12, was riding his bicycle when he was hit near the intersection of near Pioneer Avenue and Mousam Street on May 23.

Police announced Friday that they arrested Branden Osten, 25, of Hollis, and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death.

Osten was being held on $5,000 bail at the York County Jail, police said.

Police said they expect additional charges will be filed against Osten.

