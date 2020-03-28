Maine doctor stranded in Honduras during COVID-19 outbreak

A hospitalist from the Houlton Regional Hospital is currently stranded in Honduras.

Dr. Jennifer Cavalari has been in Honduras since March 5th.

"I am the CEO of a nonprofit my business partner and I cofounded together so I flew in March 5th for routine stuff, I come down here every two or three months, and then we do a lot of work in sustainability development,” explained Cavalari.

That includes clean water projects, youth microenterprise projects, healthcare, and reforestation. She cofounded the nonprofit SELF, which stands for sustainable, empowerment, leadership foundation.

She is now trying to get back to her home in Houlton.

"I've had flights canceled four times. I've been in contact with the embassy, the department of state, Senator Susan Collins’ office and I know there have been some American's who have been airlifted out, which I have not successfully been able to get on any kind of charter flight out,” said Cavalari.

Dr. Cavalari says she's surrounded by a group of good people, but she says still it's a bit scary being stuck there.

"Resources are pretty bleak in Honduras in the best of times, but I am really proud of the Honduran government for acting quickly and doing what we know is one of the only things that will keep us safe which is forcing people to stay home” explained Cavalari.

While there, she has been able to help the community who like the U.S. is worried about the pandemic.

"One of those things is providing health care in rural areas where we work, so yesterday we made the decision with our staff to all come in, masked, gloved, and ready to empty our entire pharmacy and donate thousands of dollars' worth of medications to 20 plus communities” said Cavalari.

She has a flight scheduled to leave on Sunday, March 29th, but she says if that's canceled she's mentally prepared to be there for months.