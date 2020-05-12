Maine dentists press for ability to resume routine care for patients

The Maine Dental Association said dentists from all over the state have called on Democratic Gov. Janet Mills to change restrictions on dental care to include routine visits.

The dentists said Maine is one of 11 states that hasn't allowed practices to reopen, and it's the only one without a reopening plan.

The dentists are planning a Wednesday event to highlight the importance of dental visits. They said the event will observe social distancing.

Lambrew said the state is waiting on updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.