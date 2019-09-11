Maine delegation statements on 18th anniversary of September 11th

U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine) released the following statement in recognition of the 18th anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks:

“Eighteen years after terror struck our nation – as the first generation of Americans who were not alive at the time of these attacks comes of age – it is more important than ever to ensure that we fulfill our collective promise to ‘never forget,’” said Senator King. “We must remember the thousands we lost in these vicious attacks; remember the bravery of the first responders who put others before themselves; and remember the abiding American values that shone through in one of our darkest moments. In the face of hate and fear, Americans responded with love and compassion, tolerance and bravery – we knew then and know now that much more unites us than divides us. Today, we take a moment to honor the memories of those we’ve lost, share their stories with our children, and, in their honor, rededicate ourselves to the shared values of our nation.”

***

Congressman Jared Golden (ME-02) released the following statement to mark the 18th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

“September 11th remains a deep wound in the hearts of the families who lost loved ones that day, those who have lost loved ones in service to our country in Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Global War on Terror, and for our nation.

“Today is a solemn day of national mourning and remembrance. But it is also a good day to remember that we must continue to care for 9/11 victims and their families, our servicemembers, veterans, and their loved ones. We must remain committed to protecting America from al Qaeda and to eliminating the threat from the terrorists responsible for 9/11 and other terrorist attacks, many of whom have not yet been brought to justice.”