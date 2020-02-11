Maine delegation opposes Trump's destroyer construction cuts

Maine's congressional delegation is happy that President Donald Trump's budget proposal maintains funding for two destroyers in the upcoming year.

But the delegation said Tuesday it's alarmed that the proposal would reduce construction over five years.

The delegation said it “strongly opposes” a reduction in the number of destroyers from 13 to eight ships, saying it “would seemingly be at odds" with the congressionally mandated goal of building a 355-ship Navy by 2034.

Destroyers are built at shipyards in Maine and in Mississippi.