Maine deer season gets started for archers in some areas

Maine's deer hunt is getting started with a special archery season in designated areas.

The state's "expanded archery" season starts Saturday. The season runs through December 14th and allows hunters to take deer in densely populated areas.

The state designates the areas around the state near cities such as Portland, Augusta, Lewiston and Bangor.

Archers are advised to check local and state laws before hunting.

The regular archery season begins October 5th and it's followed by the firearms season, which starts November 4th.

There's also a season for people who hunt deer using muzzleloaders.