Maine courts lower fine for initial violation of new ban on using handheld devices while driving

Maine's judicial branch has made changes to the fines for violators of the state's new ban on using handheld devices while driving after confusion when the law went into effect on Friday.

Phrasing in the law regarding fines for violations that says "not less than $50" for the first offense means big tickets for drivers.

Sen. Bill Diamond, who sponsored the law, said a judge looked at the wording and set the fine for an initial offense at $230. Fines for multiple offenses would be even higher.

Court officials said Friday that for the next six months the fine amount will be $50. With surcharges, the total fine will be $85.

Because the law didn't set an explicit fine amount, the responsibility fell to the chief judge of the district court, who came to $170.83, which is $230 with the surcharge, officials said.

If the Legislature takes no action to correct the language of the law, the fine will go back to $230 on April 6, 2020, court officials said.