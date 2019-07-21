Maine couple found dead after suspected murder-suicide

State police are investigating a murder-suicide in Waterboro.

York County deputies said Christal and Christopher Denis were found dead inside their home on New Dam Road just before 8 p.m. Saturday after getting a call from the couple's relatives.

Detectives believe Denis shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Autopsies will be conducted Sunday at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta.

State police said the couple worked for Deer Pond Fuel in North Waterboro.