Maine could be home to a new SpacePort Complex

Maine could be the perfect place for space.

Lawmakers and industry leaders want to build a SpacePort Complex here in the state.

The spaceport would be used for launching small Maine-made rockets.

These rockets would carry nanosatellites into orbit.

Satellites help with communication, mapping and research.

Loring in Limestone, Brunswick Landing and Washington County are possible development sites.

Dr. Terry Shehata, Exec. Director of the Maine Space Grant Consortium says, "It really provides and opportunity to offer our kids that graduate from high school to stay here in the state. To get involved in a new industry but also serving the other industries in the state because of the applications. It would also potentially be a real strong magnet for recruiting young entrepreneurs and families from out of state."

The aerospace industry is quickly growing into a multi-billion dollar industry.

Supporters say the complex would bring in new jobs and economic growth for the region.