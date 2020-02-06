Maine could be forced to utilize a different area code in the future

Maine phone numbers may begin with numbers other than 207 if the iconic area code keeps being used at its current rate.

Based on projections, the area code will run out of combinations by the end of 2024.

The state is now stepping in to try and avoid having to go to a new area code at least for a while longer.

The Public Utilities Commission wants to change the way numbers are assigned from a block system with a thousand numbers released at a time. They would instead use utilize an instant numbering system.

"207 is part of Maine's identity. We know that people associate it with the state and we think that it's beneficial to try to preserve it if we can," says PUC Chairman, Phil Bartlett.

However, the plan needs approval by the F-C-C.

New Hampshire also filed a request to keep its universal 603 area code.

