Maine considers big bump in deer permits for 2020

Maine’s wildlife biologists are considering expanding the number of deer hunting permits in the state to an all-time record.

Maine uses “any deer” permits to control its large deer herd. The permits allow hunters to harvest deer of either sex.

Biologists have proposed an increase of more than 60% that would bring the permit total close to 110,000.

The Bangor Daily News reports that's more than 25,000 more of the permits than the state has ever issued in a single year.

The deer hunting season takes place every fall.