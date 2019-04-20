Maine company plays a role at White House Easter Egg roll

The White House Easter Egg Roll will once again feature colorful eggs made in Maine.

Maine Wood Concepts has created 100,000 wooden eggs featuring the president and first lady's signatures for the annual event that takes place Monday on the White House lawn.

The eggs will be included in gift bags given to children at the egg roll.

Company official Michael Conway said the company is proud to be part of an "American tradition."

President Rutherford B. Hayes started the Easter event in 1898. The souvenir wooden eggs became part of the tradition in 1981.