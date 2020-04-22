Maine company creates yard signs to recognize high school seniors

Maine high school seniors aren't getting the graduation ceremonies they expected, but one business has come up with a way to recognize them for their hard work.

Full Court Press in Westbrook is donating special signs for Westbrook High School seniors to display in their yards.

The company originally made 100 signs but had to make 50 more to meet the demand.

Students have been sharing the signs on social media, allowing them to come together as a class, even if it's not how they expected.

"To give them some attention at a time when they've kind of been out of school for six weeks, been detached from the school for six weeks, and just wanted a way to draw some attention to the graduates this year," Ed Symbol, of Full Court Press, said.

The company is also selling signs for other schools in the area so people can show their support for the class of 2020.