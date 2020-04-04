Maine community holds parade to celebrate woman's 105th birthday

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, a Maine community wasn't going to let Betty Edwards celebrate her 105th birthday without a party.

Fire trucks followed by a parade of cars passed by Edwards' Standish home to wish her a happy birthday from a distance.

Edwards' daughter and friends organized the parade to make sure she knows how much they appreciate her.

"I am heartened that so many people want to be involved today, on her birthday. It just shows the kind of community there is on a street and do something very public for someone that they really enjoy," Edwards' daughter, Carol Edwards, said.

Betty Edwards is well-known in the Standish community having been a member of several clubs and serving on the town's planning board.