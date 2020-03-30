Maine commission gives bicentennial grants to 133 projects

A commission supporting bicentennial festivals and projects around Maine has awarded more than $400,000 in grants.

Maine turned 200 this year. State officials say the Maine Bicentennial Commission is awarding the grants, and gave them to 133 applicants.

The grantees include recording oral history projects in Harpswell and Grand Lake Stream.

Another project would install a fish ladder in North Haven. It was a second round of grants.

The first awards came out in October 2019 and funded 30 projects with more than $140,000.