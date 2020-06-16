Maine comedian comes to Bangor Drive-In

There was a lot of laughing at the Bangor Drive-In on Tuesday evening, but people weren’t watching a movie.

A popular Maine comedian was in town!

Lots of cars gathered in Hermon to see Bob Marley.

We saw him performing his first of two shows on Tuesday night.

He also has two on Wednesday.

We talked to some fans and asked them what people can expect during his shows.

"A great show. Yes, definitely. He's funny. He's a riot. He's Maine. He's Maine."

Marley will be back at the drive-in at 4 and 6:30 Wednesday.

Those shows are sold out.