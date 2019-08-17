Maine city mulls collection boxes for dirty syringes

The Maine city of Lewiston is considering putting up disposal boxes for used syringes after an increased number of needles from drug use have been found on city property.

The Sun Journal reports that the city council gave initial approval to the program this week. An official vote is scheduled for Sept. 3.

The disposal containers are intended to reduce the chances that members of the public come in contact with the used needles that could transmit infectious diseases carried by the original users.

Police Chief Brian O'Malley says his department and Lewiston Public Works are contacted multiple times a week to collect and dispose of needles found by residents in parks or other areas.

The city of Portland installed needle disposal containers in 2015.