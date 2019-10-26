Maine children, veterans connect through music

Bringing generations together through music - that was the goal of a program Friday at the Maine Veterans' Home in Scarborough.

Veterans at the home were joined by grand kids and other little ones for a performance by Amanda Panda Music.

With singing, clapping and playing instruments - the program not only brings people together but helps teach kids respect for Maine’s veterans.

"We have several residents that have made really deep connections with some of our families here, which is really cool to watch. They look for to seeing them week to week,” said Katie Berthiaume of Maine Veterans’ Homes in Scarborough.

Maine Veterans’ Home hopes to keep this program going for years to come.

